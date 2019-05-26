New Zealand see off India in low-scoring World Cup warm-up
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2019 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 01:53 AM BdST
New Zealand comfortably beat India by six wickets in a World Cup warm-up match at The Oval in London on Saturday after restricting the Virat Kohli-led side to 179.
Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor made a 114-run partnership for the third wicket which helped the Kiwis to chase down the total with nearly 13 overs to spare.
"Facing a quality side like India and scoring some runs is always good," Williamson said.
India's top order capitulated in the first innings as Trent Boult made the best use of seaming conditions to pick up three quick wickets, sending Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul back to the pavilion for a combined 10 runs.
Kohli also fell quickly, castled by Colin de Grandhomme to leave India floundering at 39-4. Ravindra Jadeja's 54 off 50 balls gave India a respectable total before he was caught sharply at backward point by Martin Guptill.
James Neesham's medium pace came in handy as he picked up three wickets but there was nothing on offer to assist spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi who were both carted for 19 and 18 runs respectively in their three overs.
"We didn't get too much from the spinners but hopefully we can get them some work in the second warm-up game," Williamson added. "It was quicker in the first innings than the second innings, it got slower later on."
During the chase, Kohli opted not to give his trio of front-line fast bowlers too many overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowling only four overs each.
"We bowled well. They were going at four, 4.5 (runs) per over and looking at that in isolation we did well," Kohli said.
"From 50 for four to get to 180 was a good effort. And of course, there wasn't much in the pitch when we came to bowl."
India play one more warm-up game against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Tuesday while New Zealand play West Indies in Bristol on the same day. The World Cup begins on Thursday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New Zealand see off India in low-scoring World Cup warm-up
- South Africa's Du Plessis on form in warm-up win over Sri Lanka
- Plucky Afghanistan stun Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
- Experienced Bangladesh out to change perceptions
- World Cup will be won and lost in middle overs: Bichel
- Dhoni best suited at No 5 for India, says Tendulkar
- Australia's Khawaja given all clear after head knock
- FACTBOX: Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019
- Big Show Maxwell hopes for bowling show at World Cup
Most Read
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- India bans Islamist terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- Long-awaited DUCSU pleases VC Aktaruzzaman, disappoints others
- Plucky Afghanistan stun Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
- Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC
- Police arrest two Rohingya women with fake passports at Dhaka airport
- Rice prices drop in Dhaka as government wrestles for control of grain markets
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE