Shakib tops ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders ahead of World Cup

The 32-year-old vice-captain of Bangladesh ODI squad moved to No. 1 with 359 points after scoring 140 runs, including two unbeaten half-centuries, and taking two wickets in the tri-nation series in Ireland.

Bangladesh famously won the series, their first title in a multi-nation tournament, and now gets another morale boost from Shakib ahead of the game’s showcase event.

Shakib has toppled Afghanistan's youngster Rashid Khan, who is 20 points behind the Bangladeshi.

Afghanistan have made remarkable progress of late, with Rashid’s teammate Mohammad Nabi on the third position in the allrounder rankings with 319 points.

Pakistan are the only other team to have two players in the top 10, with Imad Wasim coming in the 4th and Mohammad Hafeez claiming the 7th spot.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner is at No. 5 and England's Chris Woakes is sitting at No. 6.

Jason Holder, the West Indies skipper, is ranked the 8th all-rounder, followed by England's Ben Stokes and Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews.

Bangladesh second best all-rounder after Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is 26th in the ICC rankings.