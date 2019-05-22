Home > Sport > Cricket

Shakib tops ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders ahead of World Cup

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 May 2019 10:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 10:31 PM BdST

Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed the top spot on the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings only a week before the start of the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The 32-year-old vice-captain of Bangladesh ODI squad moved to No. 1 with 359 points after scoring 140 runs, including two unbeaten half-centuries, and taking two wickets in the tri-nation series in Ireland.

Bangladesh famously won the series, their first title in a multi-nation tournament, and now gets another morale boost from Shakib ahead of the game’s showcase event.

Shakib has toppled Afghanistan's youngster Rashid Khan, who is 20 points behind the Bangladeshi.

Afghanistan have made remarkable progress of late, with Rashid’s teammate Mohammad Nabi on the third position in the allrounder rankings with 319 points.

Pakistan are the only other team to have two players in the top 10, with Imad Wasim coming in the 4th and Mohammad Hafeez claiming the 7th spot.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner is at No. 5 and England's Chris Woakes is sitting at No. 6.

Jason Holder, the West Indies skipper, is ranked the 8th all-rounder, followed by England's Ben Stokes and Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews.

Bangladesh second best all-rounder after Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is 26th in the ICC rankings.

