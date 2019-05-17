Tri-series final: Tigers without Shakib, bowl first against West Indies
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2019 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 04:30 PM BdST
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first against the West Indies in the final of the tri-nation series in Dublin.
The Tigers will be hoping to clinch the trophy with a third straight win over the West Indies.
But they will be without the talismanic Shakib Al Hasan, who suffered a side strain in the last game against Ireland.
With qualification for the final in the bag, the Tigers rested Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the last league fixture against Ireland.
All four return to the side at the expense of Rubel Hossain, Liton Das and five-wicket hero Abu Jayed.
Mosaddek Hossain retains his place in the side due to the injury to Shakib.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
