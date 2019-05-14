Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies

A couple of steady half-centuries by Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim sealed the win on Monday after a four-wicket haul by man-of-the-match Mustafizur Rahman restricted the Carribeans to 247 for nine in their 50 overs.

Chasing 248 for the win, the Tigers got off to a solid start with openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar once again providing a strong platform with a half-century stand inside nine overs.

When Tamim was bowled by off-spinner Ashley Nurse for 21 runs, Soumya continued his rich vein of form, scoring 54 off 67 balls.

But Nurse made further inroads into Bangladesh’s batting, dismissing Shakib and Soumya in quick succession to leave the Tigers at 107 for 3 in the 22nd over.

An 83-run stand between Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the ship for the Tigers before Mithun was dismissed for 43 off 53 balls.

The reliable Mushfiqur, however, paved the way for the victory before falling for 63 off 73 balls with the team needing just seven runs to win. Mahmudullah added 30 off 34 balls to seal the win with 16 deliveries to spare.

Earlier, the Tigers restricted the West Indies to 247 for 9 on the back of a clinical bowling performance from left-arm seamer Mustafizur, who regained form with four crucial wickets for 43 runs while captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza claimed three wickets.

West Indies opener Shai Hope again top-scored for his team with 87 runs after the Carribeans won the toss and opted to bat first in Dublin.

Hope held the innings together after the Carribeans lost four wickets for 99 before forging a hundred-run stand with skipper Jason Holder, who scored 62 off 76 balls.

But just as the West Indies looked set to accelerate at 199 for 5 in the 42nd over, Mashrafe struck twice in quick succession to dismiss both Hope and Holder.

Mustafizur and Shakib Al Hasan then pegged them back, picking up three wickets between them to make sure the West Indies did not cross 250 in their allotted 50 overs.

Shakib was miserly and returned figures of 10-1-27-1.