Bangladesh lose toss, field first in 3rd match of tri-nation ODI series against West Indies

The West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Tigers' third match of the tri-nation One Day International series.

This is a crucial match for Bangladesh to reach the final. West Indies dropped Shannon Gabriel to bring in left-arm pace bowler and all-rounder Raymon Reifer for his ODI debut. Bangladesh have also brought ODI debutant Abu Jayed in to replace Mohammad Saifuddin.



Squad

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman



Windies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer