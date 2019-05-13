Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh lose toss, field first in 3rd match of tri-nation ODI series against West Indies

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2019 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 04:03 PM BdST

The West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Tigers' third match of the tri-nation One Day International series.

This is a crucial match for Bangladesh to reach the final. 

West Indies dropped Shannon Gabriel to bring in left-arm pace bowler and all-rounder Raymon Reifer for his ODI debut. Bangladesh have also brought ODI debutant Abu Jayed in to replace Mohammad Saifuddin.
 
Squad 
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman
 
Windies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer

