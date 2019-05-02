BCB alters Bangladesh’s kit again for World Cup

Red strips have been dropped from the sleeves of the green kit in order to highlight the sponsor’s logo, which is red, BCB spokesman Mohammed-Jalal-Yunus told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday showed journalists a redesigned kit following intense anger of fans over the shed of green and dropping of red from the jersey.

The name of the country written in white on a red strip in the front, as shown by Nazmul, remains.

International Cricket Council approved the new colour combination, according to a BCB statement.

Bangladesh also have a red jersey, which has the sponsor’s red logo on red strips on the sleeves and the name of the country written on a green strip in the front.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier slated the critics of the national cricket team’s jersey unveiled on Monday for the World Cup, noting that the ICC had objected to writing the name of the country in red on the green jersey.

“This dress code must be followed in international games. It’s not that the jersey has become Pakistan’s jersey because of (ICC dress code being followed),” she said.