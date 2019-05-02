BCB alters Bangladesh’s kit again for World Cup
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 09:17 PM BdST
Bangladesh Cricket Board has once again changed the national team’s jersey for the World Cup beginning later this month.
Red strips have been dropped from the sleeves of the green kit in order to highlight the sponsor’s logo, which is red, BCB spokesman Mohammed-Jalal-Yunus told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday showed journalists a redesigned kit following intense anger of fans over the shed of green and dropping of red from the jersey.
International Cricket Council approved the new colour combination, according to a BCB statement.
Bangladesh also have a red jersey, which has the sponsor’s red logo on red strips on the sleeves and the name of the country written on a green strip in the front.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier slated the critics of the national cricket team’s jersey unveiled on Monday for the World Cup, noting that the ICC had objected to writing the name of the country in red on the green jersey.
“This dress code must be followed in international games. It’s not that the jersey has become Pakistan’s jersey because of (ICC dress code being followed),” she said.
