Bangladesh World Cup team 2019 announced, Mosaddek and Jayed in

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will lead the squad, which was announced in Dhaka on Tuesday.

While there were no major surprises in the 15, the inclusions of batsman Mosaddek Hossain and pacer Abu Jayed were the notable factor.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed was left out because of his injuries.

Full squad:

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain) Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Zayed Chowdhury.