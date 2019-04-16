Bangladesh World Cup team 2019 announced, Mosaddek and Jayed in
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2019 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 01:12 PM BdST
Bangladesh have named a 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, to be played in the UK from May 30.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will lead the squad, which was announced in Dhaka on Tuesday.
While there were no major surprises in the 15, the inclusions of batsman Mosaddek Hossain and pacer Abu Jayed were the notable factor.
Pacer Taskin Ahmed was left out because of his injuries.
Full squad:
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain) Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Zayed Chowdhury.
