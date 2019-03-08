First day of second Bangladesh- New Zealand Test match abandoned
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2019 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 10:25 AM BdST
The first day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Wellington has been washed out by heavy rain.
The heavens opened up at 6 am and the rain continued pouring down well into the afternoon leaving puddles all over the outfield.
The day’s play was abandoned by the umpires without the toss taking place after a scheduled inspection of the ground at 3:00 pm.
The second day of the Test match is likely to be hampered by rain delays and breaks as showers are forecast until mid-day on Saturday.
Bangladesh are currently trailing the Test series 0-1 after losing to New Zealand by an innings and 52 runs in Hamilton.
