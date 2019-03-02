Hamilton Test: Tigers soldier on, but tough battle ahead

Contributions from Tamim Iqbal (74), Shadman Islam (37) and Soumya Sarkar (39*) took the Tigers to 174/4 at the end of Day 3 on Saturday, but the team faces a tall order, trailing the Kiwis by 307 runs with six wickets in hand and two days left to play.

New Zealand, meanwhile, can rest easy knowing they have both time and an innings in hand.

The Tigers started their second innings strong, with Tamim and Shadman putting up 88 for the first wicket. But Shadman’s dismissal was quickly followed by two others and topped off by Tamim leaving the crease after he ducked a bouncer only to have it take an edge off the bat.

But Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar steadied the ship and saw Bangladesh to the close of play with a partnership of 48*.

They will look to build off that foundation when play resumes on Day 4.

Bangladesh’s batting was poor in the first innings, but a century from Tamim managed to drag the team to 234.

In response New Zealand scored their highest-ever total.

The hosts posted a massive 715/6 before declaring, with openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham scoring centuries and skipper Kane Williamson hitting an unbeaten double ton.

Bangladesh began their second innings trailing by 481 runs.