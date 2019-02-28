Tigers bowled out for 234 after Tamim’s century

Tamim Iqbal recorded his first century overseas since 2010 after scoring a near run-a-ball 126 runs on Thursday.

Having been put into bat by their hosts, the Tigers got off to a flying start on the back of a brisk 50-run opening stand between the swashbuckling Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam.

Shadman’s was the first wicket to fall as he was out bowled by Trent Boult with the score at 57 in the 11th over.

Undeterred by the loss of his opening partner, Tamim continued to take the attack to the Kiwis notching up 71 runs inside 20 overs.

The talismanic opener put on a stroke-making clinic as he struck 15 boundaries to take his individual tally to 85 runs at lunch.

But Tamim was the only bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre batting performance by the Tigers as the middle order collapsed in the face of a torrent of short-pitched deliveries Neil Wagner.

Tamim’s innings of 126 runs off 128 balls, which included 21 boundaries and a six, ended after he nicked a Colin de Grandhomme delivery to Kane Williamson at first slip with the team’s score at 180 runs.

Wagner completed his five-wicket haul after dismissing Tigers’ skipper Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das for scores of 22 and 29 runs, respectively.

Tim Southee mopped up the tail to restrict the Tigers to 234 runs in 59.2 overs in their first innings. Southee finished with three wickets for 76 runs while Wagner picked up five wickets for 47 runs.