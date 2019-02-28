Tigers bowled out for 234 after Tamim’s century
Sport Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 11:11 AM BdST
Bangladesh has been whittled out for 234 runs in the first innings of the opening Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton.
Tamim Iqbal recorded his first century overseas since 2010 after scoring a near run-a-ball 126 runs on Thursday.
Having been put into bat by their hosts, the Tigers got off to a flying start on the back of a brisk 50-run opening stand between the swashbuckling Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam.
Undeterred by the loss of his opening partner, Tamim continued to take the attack to the Kiwis notching up 71 runs inside 20 overs.
The talismanic opener put on a stroke-making clinic as he struck 15 boundaries to take his individual tally to 85 runs at lunch.
But Tamim was the only bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre batting performance by the Tigers as the middle order collapsed in the face of a torrent of short-pitched deliveries Neil Wagner.
Wagner completed his five-wicket haul after dismissing Tigers’ skipper Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das for scores of 22 and 29 runs, respectively.
Tim Southee mopped up the tail to restrict the Tigers to 234 runs in 59.2 overs in their first innings. Southee finished with three wickets for 76 runs while Wagner picked up five wickets for 47 runs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tigers bowled out for 234 after Tamim’s century
- England beat West Indies by 29 runs in astonishing ODI
- Maxwell seals 2-0 series win for Australia with third ton
- Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya handed two-year ban under anti-corruption code
- Sri Lanka defy the odds to claim historic Test series win
- Masakadza named Zimbabwe skipper across all formats
- India urged to boycott Pakistan in World Cup after Kashmir attack
- Gayle to retire from ODIs after 2019 World Cup
- BCB announces new domestic T20 tournament
- Mahmudul ton steers Bangladesh U-19 to Test series victory over England
Most Read
- India, Pakistan claim to down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- Taliban says did not issue statement on India, Pakistan clashes
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- India, Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir, US urges calm after Indian airstrike