England beat West Indies by 29 runs in astonishing ODI
Published: 28 Feb 2019 04:43 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 04:43 AM BdST
Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan made centuries before Adil Rashid took four wickets in five balls as England beat West Indies by 29 runs in an astonishing fourth one-day international of the series in Grenada on Wednesday.
Spectators were left ducking for cover as the teams piled up 46 sixes in St. George's -- 24 by England and 22 by West Indies.
England scored 418 for six off their 50 overs, a score which West Indies impressively chased, with opener Chris Gayle smashing 162 from 97 balls.
Leg-spinner Rashid clinched victory by wrapping up the West Indies' tail with his four wicket-burst in the 48th over that dismissed the home team for 389.
The victory gave England a 2-1 lead in the series, which lost a game when rain washed out Monday's third match in Grenada.
The final match will be in St. Lucia on Saturday.
