Home > Sport > Cricket

England beat West Indies by 29 runs in astonishing ODI

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Feb 2019 04:43 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 04:43 AM BdST

Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan made centuries before Adil Rashid took four wickets in five balls as England beat West Indies by 29 runs in an astonishing fourth one-day international of the series in Grenada on Wednesday.

Spectators were left ducking for cover as the teams piled up 46 sixes in St. George's -- 24 by England and 22 by West Indies.

England scored 418 for six off their 50 overs, a score which West Indies impressively chased, with opener Chris Gayle smashing 162 from 97 balls.

Leg-spinner Rashid clinched victory by wrapping up the West Indies' tail with his four wicket-burst in the 48th over that dismissed the home team for 389.

The victory gave England a 2-1 lead in the series, which lost a game when rain washed out Monday's third match in Grenada.

The final match will be in St. Lucia on Saturday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jayasuriya banned for 2 years for corruption

Photo via Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter account

Sri Lanka make history with SA win

Masakadza named Zimbabwe skipper

People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying them in south Kashmir on Thursday, in front of India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, February 16, 2019. Reuters

India urged to boycott Pakistan in WC

Gayle to retire from ODIs after World Cup

Mahmudul ton steers Bangladesh U-19 to victory

BCB announces new T20 tournament

Mahmudullah, Boult fined for misconduct 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.