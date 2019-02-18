Mahmudul ton steers Bangladesh U-19 to Test series victory over England

The Tigers chased down a mammoth 299 runs on the last day of the 2nd Youth Test in Chattogram to win by three wickets and whitewash the Test series.

The hosts had won the first Test by 8 wickets. They had also whitewashed the visiting England Under-19 team in the three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh began the last day of the match on Monday at 34-1, chasing a total of 333. Opener Tanzid Hasan’s quick 51 off 51 balls helped the Tigers off to a speedy start.

But victory was ushered in by the 142-run fourth wicket stand between Mahmudul Hasan Joy (114) and Towhid Hridoy (76).

England U-19 bowlers Adam Finch, Kasey Aldridge and Hamidullah Qadri picked up two wickets each.

There were only 25 balls remaining until the end of play when Bangladesh scored its final run. It was an astonishing result for a team that was trailing by 109 runs after its first innings.

Mahmudul was named Player of the Match due to his ton in the second innings and his 75 runs in the first. Left-armed spinner Minhazur Rahman received Player of the Series for taking nine wickets in the first Test and seven in the second.

Scorecard in brief

England U-19 1st Innings: 337

Bangladesh U-19 1st Innings: 228

England U-19 2nd Innings: 223/8d

Bangladesh U-19 2nd Innings: 333/7 (Target: 333, at end of previous day: 34.1) in 93.5 overs (Tanzid 51, Parvez 37, Mahmudul, 114, Hridoy 76, Akbar 5, Shahadat, 20, Ruhel 4*, Minhazur 3*)

Result: Bangladesh U-19 win by 3 wickets

Player of the Match: Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Player of the Series: Minhazur Rahman