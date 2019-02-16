Kiwis beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets to take ODI series
Ariful Islam Rony, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2019 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 11:58 AM BdST
A second consecutive ton from Martin Guptill has eased New Zealand to an ODI series win against Bangladesh after an 8-wicket victory in Christchurch.
The Kiwis won the toss and sent the Tigers in to bat in the second ODI in the three-match series on Saturday .
Despite some resistance from Mohammad Mithun (57) and Sabbir Ahmed (43), the visitors were restricted to 226.
Lockie Ferguson was the best of the New Zealand bowling attack, taking 3-43, while Todd Astle and James Neesham took two wickets each.
The Kiwis were largely unperturbed once they picked up the bat.
Opener Guptill, whose 117* had taken New Zealand to victory in the first ODI on Wednesday, gave another dominant performance, scoring 118 before he was dismissed.
Kiwi captain Kevin Williamson (65*) then saw the hosts to victory.
Mustafizur Rahman was Bangladesh’s only wicket-taker, picking up 2-42.
The Tigers will look to pick up a consolation victory in the 3rd ODI at Dunedin on Feb 20.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kiwis beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets to take ODI series
- Windies' Gabriel banned for four ODIs over ‘personal abuse’
- Smith, Warner bans to end during Pakistan ODI series in March
- Munro blast helps Kiwis beat India to claim T20 series
- Guptill set to return for NZ, Bangladesh to miss Shakib
- Minhazur's spin helps Bangladesh U-19 team win over England
- Finger injury to keep Shakib Al Hasan from New Zealand tour
- Tamim sparkles with 141 to power Comilla Victorians to 199 in BPL final
- West Indies recall Gayle for England ODI series
- Shafiul replaces injured Taskin for New Zealand ODIs, Ebadot called up for Tests
Most Read
- One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
- Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges
- BGB starts criminal cases against two killed in Thakurgaon firing
- Govt forms panels for organising Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary