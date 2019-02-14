Windies' Gabriel banned for four ODIs over ‘personal abuse’
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Feb 2019 01:57 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 01:57 AM BdST
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been banned for the first four One-Day Internationals against England after being found guilty of "personal abuse" in the St Lucia Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.
Gabriel, 30, accepted an ICC charge after he was warned by on-field umpires during the third Test for comments made towards England captain Joe Root.
Gabriel's remark was not audible to television viewers but according to Sky Sports the England captain was heard replying to the bowler: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay".
The charge was under article 2.13 of the ICC's code of conduct, which relates to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.
"Gabriel already had five demerit points against his name for two earlier incidents - three demerit points during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April 2017 and two demerit points in the Chittagong Test against Bangladesh last November," the ICC said in a statement.
"With the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of eight demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into four suspension points."
As per ICC regulations, four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four one-day matches, whichever come first for the player.
Gabriel had earlier been suspended from the Mirpur Test in November last year when he reached the threshold of four demerit points.
West Indies host England in a five-match ODI series starting on Feb 20 in Barbados.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Windies' Gabriel banned for four ODIs over ‘personal abuse’
- Smith, Warner bans to end during Pakistan ODI series in March
- Munro blast helps Kiwis beat India to claim T20 series
- Guptill set to return for NZ, Bangladesh to miss Shakib
- Minhazur's spin helps Bangladesh U-19 team win over England
- Finger injury to keep Shakib Al Hasan from New Zealand tour
- Tamim sparkles with 141 to power Comilla Victorians to 199 in BPL final
- West Indies recall Gayle for England ODI series
- Shafiul replaces injured Taskin for New Zealand ODIs, Ebadot called up for Tests
- India win fifth ODI to seal 4-1 series victory in New Zealand
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Prof Vincent Chang joins BRAC University as vice-chancellor
- Bangladesh summons Pakistan envoy over remarks about Bangabandhu
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- Over 150 yaba smugglers ‘ready’ to surrender in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Bangladesh should seek compensation from Myanmar for Rohingya damage: Researcher
- Pakistan, India hope to reap investment from Saudi prince's visit