Home > Sport > Cricket

Windies' Gabriel banned for four ODIs over ‘personal abuse’

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Feb 2019 01:57 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 01:57 AM BdST

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been banned for the first four One-Day Internationals against England after being found guilty of "personal abuse" in the St Lucia Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Gabriel, 30, accepted an ICC charge after he was warned by on-field umpires during the third Test for comments made towards England captain Joe Root.

Gabriel's remark was not audible to television viewers but according to Sky Sports the England captain was heard replying to the bowler: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay".

The charge was under article 2.13 of the ICC's code of conduct, which relates to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.

"Gabriel already had five demerit points against his name for two earlier incidents - three demerit points during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April 2017 and two demerit points in the Chittagong Test against Bangladesh last November," the ICC said in a statement.

"With the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of eight demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into four suspension points."

As per ICC regulations, four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four one-day matches, whichever come first for the player.

Gabriel had earlier been suspended from the Mirpur Test in November last year when he reached the threshold of four demerit points.

West Indies host England in a five-match ODI series starting on Feb 20 in Barbados.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo: ICC

Smith, Warner bans to end in March

Guptill to return for NZ

Kiwis beat India to claim T20 series

Minhazur helps U-19 team win over England

Injury bars Shakib from New Zealand tour

Dhaka Dynamites chase 200

West Indies recall Gayle

Taskin out, Shafiul in for ODIs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.