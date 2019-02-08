Tamim’s sparkling 141 powers Comilla Victorians to BPL title win over Dhaka Dynamites

Chasing 200 for a win, Shakib Al Hasan’s Dhaka managed 182 for nine in 20 overs at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the capital on Friday.

Earlier, after winning the toss and bowling first, the Dhaka Dynamites got off to an ideal start by dismissing Comilla opener Evin Lewis in the second over of the match.

But Tamim, playing in his first BPL final, stamped his mark on the big stage by hitting 10 boundaries and 11 sixes in a blistering 61-ball century.

Anamul Haque finished as the innings’ second highest scorer with 24 runs off 30 deliveries.