Shafiul replaces injured Taskin for New Zealand ODIs, Ebadot called up for Tests

  Sports Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 11:46 PM BdST

Shafiul Islam has been picked for the ODI series and Ebadot Hossain for the Test squad for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand as replacements for the injured pacer Taskin Ahmed.

On Friday, Taskin suffered an injury in his left ankle in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against the Chittagong Vikings while fielding for the Sylhet Sixers.

This is the first call for the 25-year-old Ebadot in the national team.

The pacer took four wickets in Sylhet Sixers’ last match in the BPL. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the annual first-class cricket tournament - Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) with a return of 21 wickets in five matches. He has a total haul of 59 wickets in 19 first-class matches.

Shafiul has played in 56 ODIs for Bangladesh, with his last engagement being in Oct 2016 against England in Chattogram. He was dropped from the squad because of poor form and injury. He has taken 15 wickets so far for the Rangpur Riders in the latest edition of BPL. 

Taskin had made a return to the ODI and Test squads on top of a fine BPL performance. He remains the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 scalps.

Bangladesh will play the first game of the three-match ODI series in New Zealand on Feb 13. The first of the three Tests will begin on Feb 28.

