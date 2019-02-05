Shafiul replaces injured Taskin for New Zealand ODIs, Ebadot called up for Tests
Sports Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 11:46 PM BdST
Shafiul Islam has been picked for the ODI series and Ebadot Hossain for the Test squad for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand as replacements for the injured pacer Taskin Ahmed.
On Friday, Taskin suffered an injury in his left ankle in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against the Chittagong Vikings while fielding for the Sylhet Sixers.
This is the first call for the 25-year-old Ebadot in the national team.
Shafiul has played in 56 ODIs for Bangladesh, with his last engagement being in Oct 2016 against England in Chattogram. He was dropped from the squad because of poor form and injury. He has taken 15 wickets so far for the Rangpur Riders in the latest edition of BPL.
Taskin had made a return to the ODI and Test squads on top of a fine BPL performance. He remains the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 scalps.
Bangladesh will play the first game of the three-match ODI series in New Zealand on Feb 13. The first of the three Tests will begin on Feb 28.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India win fifth ODI to seal 4-1 series victory in New Zealand
- T-20 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh to play first round in Hobart
- Pakistan's Sarfraz suspended for controversial taunt
- India's cricket board lifts bans on Pandya and Rahul
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion
- Tamim, Taskin in Test squad for New Zealand tour
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Mustafizur named in ICC’s ODI team of 2018
- Rajshahi Kings’ Laurie Evans hits first century of BPL 2019
- Chahal, Dhoni script India's ODI series victory in Australia
Most Read
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Mirza Fakhrul flies to Singapore for treatment
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight `shames us all’