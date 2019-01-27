Pakistan's Sarfraz suspended for controversial taunt
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 09:25 PM BdST
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been suspended for four matches for breaching the anti-racism code in Tuesday's second one-day international against South Africa, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
Sarfraz's on-field taunt in Urdu was caught by stump microphones but he denied that they were aimed at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo or anyone else in an apology he issued on Thursday.
Cricket's world governing body said that Sarfraz later accepted that he had breached the ICC's anti-racism code for participants.
"The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said.
"Sarfraz has admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction."
Sarfraz later tweeted that he had apologised to Phehlukwayo, sharing a picture of him shaking hands with the South African.
"He was gracious enough to accept my apology and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology," he said.
Sarfraz will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series, with Shoaib Malik leading the side in Sunday's fourth match, as well as the first two matches of the Twenty20 series to follow.
The ICC said Sarfraz will undergo a programme to educate him on issues directly relevant to the offence he had committed and would work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to determine when and how this would take place.
South Africa lead the ODI series 2-1.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's cricket board lifts bans on Pandya and Rahul
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion
- Tamim, Taskin in Test squad for New Zealand tour
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Mustafizur named in ICC’s ODI team of 2018
- Rajshahi Kings’ Laurie Evans hits first century of BPL 2019
- Chahal, Dhoni script India's ODI series victory in Australia
- Fiery Olivier leads South Africa to Test series sweep of Pakistan
- Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in first super over in BPL history
- India suspend Rahul, Pandya over ‘sexist’ comments
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- US scrambles to outrun China in new arms race