India's cricket board lifts bans on Pandya and Rahul
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2019 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 11:15 PM BdST
Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who were suspended earlier this month for making controversial comments about women, have had their bans lifted with immediate effect, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.
Batsman Rahul and all-rounder Pandya were sent home from India's tour of Australia two weeks ago and subsequently banned after making remarks that were widely condemned as sexist and inappropriate in a TV show interview.
A Committee of Administrators (CoA) that is running Indian cricket lifted the ban on the players pending the appointment of the board's ombudsman, making the duo available for selection to the national team in the interim.
"The suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," the CoA said in a statement.
Local media reported that Pandya was likely to join up with India's squad for the ongoing limited-overs series in New Zealand.
The two cricketers had been in limbo since their suspension on Jan. 11 due to a split in the two-member CoA over the next course of action, according to local media reports.
CoA chairman Vinod Rai was in favour handing them a two-match suspension and allowing them to return to action pending an inquiry by an ad-hoc ombudsman, the reports said.
Diana Edulji, the CoA's second member, wanted an inquiry into the matter carried out either by the BCCI's office bearers and the CoA itself or by an ombudsman.
The BCCI, however, has been without an ombudsman since 2016, and the CoA last week approached India's Supreme Court asking it to appoint one to investigate the case.
The involvement of the court stems from a 2017 decision to fire officials of BCCI for failing to reform one of the game's richest bodies after a spate of corruption scandals and to set up the CoA that reports to it.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's cricket board lifts bans on Pandya and Rahul
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion
- Tamim, Taskin in Test squad for New Zealand tour
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Mustafizur named in ICC’s ODI team of 2018
- Rajshahi Kings’ Laurie Evans hits first century of BPL 2019
- Chahal, Dhoni script India's ODI series victory in Australia
- Fiery Olivier leads South Africa to Test series sweep of Pakistan
- Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in first super over in BPL history
- India suspend Rahul, Pandya over ‘sexist’ comments
Most Read
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- India navy set to open third base in strategic islands to counter China
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- BNP will decide Thursday whether to contest Dhaka North mayoral by-polls
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- RAB, police shoot dead three 'suspects' in night raids in Cox’s Bazar