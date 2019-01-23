Tamim, Taskin in Test squad for New Zealand tour
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15-member squad for the three-match Test series against New Zealand.
An extra seamer will be added to the Tigers’ touring party later, said Chief of Selectors Minhazul Abedin on Wednesday.
Talismanic opener Tamim Iqbal returns from injury to take his place in the squad having missed the previous four Test matches.
Right-arm fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has also been included after more than a year in the international wilderness.
After featuring in Bangladesh’s last Test series against the West Indies, both Soumya Sarker and Ariful Haque have found no place in the Test squad.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das, who had filled in as a back-up to the injured Mushfiqur Rahim in the West Indies series, keeps his place, however.
Left-handed opener Sadman Islam, who played a superb knock of 76 on his Test debut against the West Indies, also makes the cut.
The first Test match will be played in Hamilton on Feb 28.
Bangladesh Test squad:
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed
