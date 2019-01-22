Mustafizur named in ICC’s ODI team of 2018
Sports Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 05:41 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s left-handed pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been named in ICC’s ODI team of the year 2018.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Test and ODI XI of the year 2018 on Tuesday. Indian captain Virat Kohli has been named as the skipper in both teams.
Kohli, in 2018, scored 1,322 runs in 13 test matches at an average of 55.08 with five centuries. In the same year, in ODI’s, he scored 1,202 runs in 14 matches at an average of 133.55 with six centuries. He finished the year at the top of the ICC Test and ODI rankings.
There are three cricketers each from India and New Zealand in the Test XI. In the ODI XI, there are four each from India and England.
Mustafiz, in 2018, took 29 wickets in 18 ODIs at an
average of 21.72. During the Asia Cup in September, he picked up 10 wickets at an
average of 18.50 and jointly became the tournament's leading wicket-taker.
“His ability to swing the ball coupled with his bag of
wily slower ones makes him a fine ODI bowler, " said ICC in a media
release.
ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year
Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri
Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India), Henry Nicholls (New
Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada
(South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas
(Pakistan)
ICC Men’s ODI team of the year
Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat
Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler
(England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid
Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India)
