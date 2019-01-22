Mustafizur named in ICC’s ODI team of 2018

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Test and ODI XI of the year 2018 on Tuesday. Indian captain Virat Kohli has been named as the skipper in both teams.

Kohli, in 2018, scored 1,322 runs in 13 test matches at an average of 55.08 with five centuries. In the same year, in ODI’s, he scored 1,202 runs in 14 matches at an average of 133.55 with six centuries. He finished the year at the top of the ICC Test and ODI rankings.

There are three cricketers each from India and New Zealand in the Test XI. In the ODI XI, there are four each from India and England.

Mustafiz, in 2018, took 29 wickets in 18 ODIs at an

average of 21.72. During the Asia Cup in September, he picked up 10 wickets at an

average of 18.50 and jointly became the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

“His ability to swing the ball coupled with his bag of

wily slower ones makes him a fine ODI bowler, " said ICC in a media

release.





ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year



Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri

Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India), Henry Nicholls (New

Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada

(South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas

(Pakistan)



ICC Men’s ODI team of the year



Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat

Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler

(England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid

Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India)