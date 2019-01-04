Mashrafe says he will take the field in BPL as a cricketer, not MP

"I'm recognised as a cricketer here. I am taking the field as a cricketer and not as a member of parliament. I hope that you guys will treat me the same way," he said in Dhaka on Friday.

The strapping pacer, known as the ‘Narail Express’ expressed his feelings as a MP a day before the start of the sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

This would be his first competitive match after being elected as a public representative from the Narail-2 constituency in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Mashrafe will captain Rangpur Riders, the defending champions of BPL T20 tournament.