Mashrafe says he will take the field in BPL as a cricketer, not MP
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has made it clear that he prefers to be known as a cricketer, not as a member of parliament, when he is playing.
"I'm recognised as a cricketer here. I am taking the field as a cricketer and not as a member of parliament. I hope that you guys will treat me the same way," he said in Dhaka on Friday.
This would be his first competitive match after being elected as a public representative from the Narail-2 constituency in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.
Mashrafe will captain Rangpur Riders, the defending champions of BPL T20 tournament.
