Tigers confident of sealing T20I decider against West Indies

Bangladesh have already made two comprehensive triumphs against the touring West Indies, winning both the Test and ODI series.

The third T20I will begin at 5pm.

After winning the Test and ODI series, Bangladesh had momentum going into the first ODI in Sylhet. But the Caribbean T20 world champions put on a display of skill, beating the Tigers comfortably by eight wickets.

The Tigers came roaring back in the second T20 in Mirpur, posting a blistering 211 thanks to Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das. They went on to win the match by 36 runs.

Bangladesh have never won a series in all three formats during a single tour with over two matches in each format.

“The members of Bangladesh National Cricket team are rejuvenated after the win in the second T20I match,” said Sunil Joshi, spin-bowling coach of Bangladesh.

“We played very well on Friday. Our manner play was exceptional. The spirit of the team was better in Dhaka and Sylhet. Now we are energised and have the win.”

“Mirpur stadium is a venue of good luck for Bangladesh. We have won many matches there. The Mirpur audiences are also inspiring. I am not blaming fans in Sylhet, but Bangladesh gets more results in Mirpur,” Joshi said.

“We have to win the match. We have to maintain the positive changes and leave the negative elements behind.”

“A win would be a great Christmas and New Year’s present for Bangladesh.”