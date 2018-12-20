Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh sent into bat first in second T20 against West Indies

Following a dismal 8-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the first T20I in Sylhet, the Tigers will hope to make amends in the series decider in Dhaka

Having been put into bat by the West Indies, Bangladesh will look to post a far stiffer target for the bowlers to defend on what is a traditionally slow track in Mirpur.

Crucial to Bangladesh’s chances of levelling the T20I series, will be the containment of the trailblazing Shai Hope, who smashed 6 sixes en route to a 23-ball half century in the first match.

After winning both the Test and ODI series’ against the West Indies, the Tigers headed into the T20 series confident of securing an unlikely series sweep in all three formats.

But the Tigers were in for a rude awakening in Sylhet as the West Indies lived up to their billing as the World Champions in the shortest format by outplaying the hosts with both bat and ball.

Apart from the lone brilliance of Shakib Al Hasan, who hit a brisk half century, none of the Bangladeshi batsmen could withstand the West Indies bowling onslaught led by Sheldon Cottrell, who ran through the line-up with four wickets.  

