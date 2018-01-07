Anamul and Sunzamul return for Tri-Nation Series, Taskin and Soumya out
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-01-07 16:02:21.0 BdST Updated: 2018-01-07 16:02:21.0 BdST
Anamul Haque, Sunzamul Islam and Mohammad Mithun have returned to the Bangladesh squad for the Tri-Nation Series. Pacer Taskin Ahmed and opener Soumya Sarker have been taken out.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the squad for the series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Sunday.
The Tri-Nation Series will kick off on Jan 15 with a clash between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. All the matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
Bangladesh will also face Sri Lanka in Test and T20 games after the tournament. The first of two Tests is scheduled to start Jan 31, while the first T20 is on Feb 15.
Full Bangladesh squad: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Rubel Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin and Abul Hasan.
