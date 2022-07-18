Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
ASIA-PACIFIC
The Indian government's COVID-19 vaccinations hit 2
billion on Sunday, with booster doses underway for all adults, as daily
infections hit four-month high, official data showed.
Japan's daily COVID-19 infections hit a record of more
than 110,000, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday. Faced with a seventh COVID
wave, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged the public to exercise maximum
vigilance.
Shanghai will require residents across nine of the
city's districts and some smaller areas to undergo testing for COVID-19 over
July 19-21 in an effort to stem any community spread of the virus, the city
government said.
North Korea is on the path to "finally
defuse" a crisis stemming from its first acknowledged outbreak of
COVID-19, the state news agency said, while Asian neighbours battle a fresh
wave of infections driven by omicron subvariants.
China reported 598 new coronavirus cases for July 17,
of which 167 were symptomatic and 431 were asymptomatic, the National Health
Commission said.
EUROPE
An estimated 3.5 million people in Britain had
COVID-19 in the latest week of available data, the Office for National Statistics
(ONS) said on Friday, up nearly 30% on the 2.7 million recorded in the previous
week.
British athlete Morgan Lake was forced to pull out of
the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday after the 25-year-old
tested positive for COVID-19.
The Czech Republic will begin offering a second
COVID-19 boosters from July 18, recommending the shot for people over 60 and
those in risk groups, the Health Ministry said.
AMERICAS
Canada authorised Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for babies as young as 6
months old, making it the country's first vaccine against coronavirus for
children under 5, Health Canada said.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Patients with long COVID may see some improvement
after breathing pure oxygen in a high-air-pressure environment, according to
data from a small Israeli trial.
The European Medicines Agency identified severe
allergic reactions as potential side-effects of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine,
a day after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of the shot.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
China's economy is facing pressure due to COVID-19 and
external shocks, and the central bank will "increase implementation of
prudent monetary policy" to support the real economy, China's central bank
Governor Yi Gang said.
New Zealand's consumer prices rose at their fastest
pace in three decades, beating forecasts and raising the prospect of an
unprecedented 75-basis-point interest rate hike at the central bank's policy
meeting next month.
Asian shares inched higher on Monday following a
much-needed bounce on Wall Street, but nerves are stretched ahead of a
near-certain interest rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate
earnings reports.