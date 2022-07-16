Australia reinstates COVID quarantine pay amid fresh omicron wave

Australia is battling a major virus
outbreak driven by the highly transmissible new omicron subvariants, BA.4 and
BA.5, with authorities warning it could lead to more people ending up in
hospitals and further straining the health system.
"I want to make sure that people
aren't left behind, those vulnerable people are looked after," Albanese
told reporters after a snap meeting with state leaders.
"No one (should be) faced with the
unenviable choice of not being able to isolate properly without losing an
income and without being put in a situation that is very difficult."
Albanese said the leave payments, which
ended on June 30 and entitled workers to get up to A$750 ($510) for each
seven-day quarantine period, will be restored and extended until Sept. 30.
The extension will cost taxpayers just
under A$800 million, to be shared equally between the federal and state governments,
Albanese said. People can apply from July 20.
As of the end of last year, the government
had spent almost A$13 billion ($8.8 billion) on 2.4 million employees in
pandemic payments, according to official data, while total federal support
since the pandemic began is estimated to be over A$300 billion.
Authorities urged people to wear masks
indoors and get their booster shots soon as they brace for "millions"
of new cases over the coming weeks with Australia confronting a tough winter
amid the co-circulation of both COVID-19 and the flu virus.
The current wave is likely to peak in
August, Albanese said, adding health officials have likened the infection rate
of the new variants to that of measles.
Hospital admissions in several states have
already surpassed record levels, with over 4,600 people in hospitals in
Australia. Since the pandemic began, Australia has reported about 8.7 million
COVID-19 cases and 10,549 deaths, far lower than many countries.