Shanghai braces for more mass COVID testing amid fresh curbs across China

As China sticks to its "dynamic
zero-COVID" policy of promptly stamping out all outbreaks, the strict
curbs by local governments come despite low caseloads, at a time when much of
the world co-exists with the virus.
The central government has said curbs must be
as targeted as possible to reduce damage to the world's No. 2 economy, after
this year's major disruptions clogged global supply chains and hit
international trade.
The highly-transmissible BA.5, which is
driving outbreaks in many countries outside China, has shown signs of greater
ability to escape vaccine-triggered antibody reactions than some other omicron
subvariants, health officials have said.
The discovery of one such infection in
Shanghai could add pressure to quickly limit a nascent outbreak and avert more
disruptive measures similar to the lockdown in April and May that roiled the
global economy and markets.
Shanghai, China's most populous city of 25
million, has told people in several districts to get tested twice in another
round of mass screening from Tuesday to Thursday, similar to last week's.
Its residents are already testing every few
days to secure access to various locations and public transport.
Daily counts of locally transmitted infections
in Shanghai increased to several dozens since Jul 5, up from single digits
earlier this month, but are still tiny by global standards.
Most of its recent cases have been among those
already in quarantine.
NEW CURBS ELSEWHERE
Mainland China reported 352 new domestically
transmitted COVID infections on July 10, 46 of these symptomatic and 306
asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
In the central province of Henan, the town of
Qinyang has almost completely locked down its nearly 700,000 residents from
Sunday, with one person from each household allowed out every two days to get
groceries.
In some areas, people have been told not to leave
home at all.
Four major districts in the northwestern city
of Lanzhou, in Gansu province, and the southern cities of Danzhou and Haikou in
Hainan province, are under temporary curbs for several days, with entertainment
and cultural spaces shut.
About 6 million people in the three cities are
affected by the rules.
The city of Nanchang in southern Jiangxi
province, with 6.3 million residents, shut some entertainment venues on
Saturday, although the duration of the curbs was not specified.
In the northwestern province of Qinghai, the
city of Xining kicked off a mass testing campaign on Monday after one person
tested positive on Sunday.
Several major districts in the southern
metropolis of Guangzhou also began mass tests on Monday.