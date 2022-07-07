Sweden sees increase in COVID-19 cases, more expected over summer

"Quite a few are ill even though we
are in the middle of the summer. We also see a small increase in the number of
COVID-19 patients who need hospital care and intensive care," Minister of
Health Lena Hallengren told a news conference.
"However, we don't see the type of
impact we saw earlier in the pandemic, I want to stress that," she said.
Cases in Sweden are hard to track as
testing is limited to people receiving healthcare but the Health Agency said it
estimated infections were increasing by 30-40% for each of the last few weeks,
but from low levels.
Hallengren did not present any restrictions
but urged people to stay at home if sick.
On Thursday, 11 people with COVID-19 were
treated at intensive care units, far from the over 500 patients at the peak of
the first wave in 2020 but somewhat more than during past weeks.
A high level of vaccination and the spread
of the milder omicron variant meant Sweden abolished all restrictions in
spring. The country stood out early in the pandemic by opting for voluntary
measures instead of lockdowns.