US FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for kids under 5, CDC up next

The FDA authorised Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N,
BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years and Moderna Inc's
MRNA.O shot for those 6 months to 17 years. Pfizer's is already authorised for
those over the age of 5.
The vaccines could be rolled out to the
under-5 age groups as early as next week, White House officials have said. The
CDC needs to make its recommendations on how the shots should be administered
before a vaccination campaign can begin in earnest.
"We will begin shipping millions of
vaccine doses for kids to thousands of locations parents know and
trust—including pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, and
pharmacies," Biden said in a statement on Friday.
"As doses are delivered, parents will
be able to start scheduling vaccinations for their youngest kids as early as
next week, with appointments ramping up over the coming days and weeks."
A panel of outside advisers began meeting
on Friday to consider a recommendation to the CDC on the shots for those under
5 years old and will vote on Saturday, likely followed by the CDC itself
greenlighting the recommendation.
While many parents in the United States are
eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong demand will be for
the shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children aged 5 to 11
in October, but only about 29% of that group is fully vaccinated so far,
federal data shows.
COVID-19 is generally milder in children.
Still, since March 2020 it has been the fifth leading cause of deaths in
children aged 1-4 and the fourth leading cause of death in children younger
than 1, according to the CDC.
"Although the number of deaths in
children is small by adult standards, any death of a child is tragic and should
be prevented if possible," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said at a press
conference on Friday. "By vaccinating our youngest children, we hope to
prevent the most devastating consequences of COVID."
CVS Health Corp CVS.N, Walmart Inc WMT.N
and Rite Aid Corp RAD.N plan to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to young children
in the United States if the vaccines are authorized, the companies said on Thursday.
Public health officials and experts say
that even though a large portion of small children were infected during the
winter surge due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, natural immunity
wanes over time and vaccinations should help prevent hospitalizations and
deaths when cases rise again.
The CDC advisers will meet again next week
to consider whether to back the use of Moderna for older children, aged 6-17.
There has been some concern about the rate of rare cases of heart inflammation
in young men from the Moderna vaccine, and the advisers are expected to
consider that data.
Moderna shares rose 5% while Pfizer shares
were down 2% in afternoon trading.