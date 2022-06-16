Fauci, face of US battle against COVID-19, tests positive

Fauci, the
chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, was experiencing mild symptoms,
the NIH said in a statement. He has not recently been in close contact with
Biden, it said.
The NIH said
Fauci, 81, was fully vaccinated and twice boosted, and will self-isolate and
continue to work from home.
The longtime
director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci
became a popular and trusted figure during the pandemic when he served on the
White House coronavirus task force under President Donald Trump.
He
subsequently came under criticism from the former president and some of his
Republican allies as Fauci cautioned against reopening the US economy too soon,
and was vilified by those opposed to COVID vaccine and masking mandates.
Trump became
increasingly critical of government health officials and their guidance as a
rise in infections threatened the easing of shutdown restrictions across the
country in the months before the November 2020 presidential election, which he
lost to Biden.