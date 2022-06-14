Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moderna COVID vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC

  >>Reuters 

Published: 14 Jun 2022 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 06:46 PM BdST

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, BNTX.O in shot some age groups, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The agency, however, said that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked with both the mRNA shots, were not consistent across all of the US vaccine safety monitoring systems.

