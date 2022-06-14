Moderna COVID vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in West Haven, Connecticut, US. February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, BNTX.O in shot some age groups, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The agency,
however, said that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart
inflammation linked with both the mRNA shots, were not consistent across all of
the US vaccine safety monitoring systems.