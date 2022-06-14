Canada to end COVID vaccine mandate for domestic travel

The government, which has faced criticism
over ongoing pandemic restrictions, may bring back the vaccine mandate if a new
variant of the virus is discovered, the report added.
Canada's federal COVID curbs have included
barring unvaccinated people from travelling on airplanes and vaccine mandates
for federal civil servants.
Last week the country suspended random
COVID testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting
times that travellers have been facing.
The government did not respond to a Reuters
request for comment.