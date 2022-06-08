China's consumers keep their wallets in lockdown as COVID curbs ease

"I've lost the lion's share of my income since
Beijing called a stop to after-school sports clubs in April," said Wu, a
37-year-old with two daughters. The five-week-long near-shutdown of the Chinese
capital under China's stringent COVID-19 measures was eased on Monday.
"We have no spare money even in normal months, so
now we feel really under financial pressure," he said.
China is moving to spur spending that was depressed by
COVID curbs in some of its biggest cities, but piecemeal measures such as
vouchers, subsidies for car buyers and digital yuan payments have been modest
compared with other big global economies. Policymakers have instead stuck to
their preferred approach to stimulus, which focuses on businesses and
infrastructure.
Those measures, analysts said, will not be enough to
drive a recovery in consumer spending, which accounted for more than two-thirds
of first-quarter growth in China's economy, as it rebalances away from a heavy
dependence on exports and investments. That will, in turn, impede the strength
of recovery in the world's second-largest economy, a crucial engine of global
growth.
"Consumers are rattled," said Mark Tanner,
managing director at Shanghai-based research and marketing consultancy China
Skinny.
"They are lacking confidence that they had
before, partly due to the uncertainty around the highly transmissible omicron
being contained for long, but also as they are not feeling as good relative to
other countries," he said.
Constraining the rebound, analysts said, are not just
income losses during the lockdowns, but lingering fears about job security and
COVID-related curbs, as well as authorities' reticence towards policies that
would get more money quickly into consumers' pockets.
China's retail sales shrank 11.1% in April from a year
earlier, the biggest fall since the height of China's first COVID outbreak two
years ago that ravaged the city of Wuhan.
The rebound that followed then was robust for upmarket
brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, but wider consumption struggled.
Retails sales for 2020 fell 3.9% from the previous year, the first contraction
since 1968.
But the overall economy grew 2.2% in 2020, roaring
back from a record slump in the first quarter and making China the only major
world economy to expand.
This time, analysts said, the picture is murkier.
China's once high-flying property and tech sectors are wobbling and persistent
job stresses have undercut the "revenge consumption" that typically
follows when lockdowns ease up, and shoppers flock back to stores with a
vengeance.
China's urban jobless rate rose to 6.1% in April, the
highest since February 2020 and well above the government's target ceiling of
5.5%. Some economists expect employment to worsen before it gets better, with
graduates entering the workforce in record numbers.
FEAR OF LOCKDOWNS
Fears of fresh lockdowns also loom large, especially
in Shanghai, where some of the upscale, tree-lined neighbourhoods of the former
French Concession were fenced in over the weekend and residents taken away
after new COVID cases were discovered.
In Shenzhen, which went through a week-long lockdown
in March, residents must be tested every 72 hours to use subways and taxis or
enter malls and parks. Employees of restaurants and hairdressers noted fewer
customers since the system was implemented. Similar rules apply in Beijing and
Shanghai.
Chinese authorities, however, have been reluctant to
spur consumption with cash handouts similar to those in developed countries.
They face fiscal constraints, and fear that handouts
would end up favouring China's wealthiest regions, which were hardest hit by
the lockdowns, at a time when the government has pledged to address economic
inequality. Authorities also worry that any government cash given to China's
typically thrifty consumers would end up in savings accounts rather than
getting spent.
Instead, China's cabinet has unveiled a package of
policy measures to help COVID-hit businesses and spur investment, with only
limited steps to encourage purchases of cars and home appliances.
Shenzhen has allotted 500 million yuan ($75 million)
for consumption vouchers and 100 million yuan in subsidies for consumer
electronics, which combined are equivalent to roughly $5 per resident.
Shanghai is offering subsidies of 10,000 yuan for
residents who switch to electric cars. Most of its measures to reboot an
economy shattered by two months of lockdown have focused on supporting
businesses.
Such support for consumers hard-pressed by the
pandemic is dwarfed by the $3,200 in stimulus checks received by millions of
Americans since early 2020.
"The authorities are rolling out policies to
stimulate consumption, but it would be hard to see a sharp rebound," said
Zhang Yiping, economist at China Merchants Securities in Shenzhen.
"People's incomes are diminished and there's very
heavy pressure on employment."
The consumption slump has stoked debate among
economists and policy advisers on whether China should take more direct
stimulus steps to support consumers.
Lin Yifu, a Peking University professor and former
World Bank chief economist, recommends giving 1,000 yuan to families in areas
under lockdown. His colleague Yao Yang goes further, suggesting that China give
1,000 yuan to each resident, preferably in digital currency.
But Chinese policymakers show no signs of budging from
their preference for supporting businesses and infrastructure projects, policy
insiders said.
"We should focus on boosting effective
investment. Without investment, consumption will falter soon," Jia Kang,
the former head of the finance ministry's think tank who now runs the China
Academy of New Supply-side Economics, told Reuters.