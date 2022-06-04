Bangladesh launches weeklong drive to administer 14m COVID booster doses

The initiative was launched at 16,181 vaccination centres at 9 am on Saturday, said Dr Md Shamsul Haque, secretary of the Corona Vaccine Management Committee at the Directorate General of Health Services.

“Over the course of the week, we plan to administer booster doses to 14,177,000 people who received their second dose of the vaccine at least four months ago. We hope we will successfully hit the target.”

A total of 45,535 vaccination workers and volunteers have been appointed for the special programme.

Dr Shamsul said a person must bring their vaccine card if they are to receive a booster dose.

According to DGHS statistics, about 15.56 million people in Bangladesh, about 9 percent, have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination shot, which is known as the booster dose.

Bangladesh launched its coronavirus vaccination programme in February 2021. So far, nearly 128.77 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 117.6 million have received the second dose.