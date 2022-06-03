A day after Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka tests positive for COVID

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she tweeted on Friday.

A day before, the Congress party said Sonia Gandhi isolated herself after she tested positive for the virus, according to NDTV.

The party, however, added that Sonia Gandhi would appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Jun 8 for questioning in the National Herald case.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Gandhi developed mild fever and other COVID symptoms on Wednesday evening.