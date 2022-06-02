Africa's COVID deaths to fall by 94% in 2022, WHO analysis shows

2021 was the
pandemic's most deadly year in Africa, with COVID-19 the seventh major cause of
death, just below malaria.
"Our latest analysis suggests that estimated deaths in
the African region will shrink to around 60 a day in 2022. ... Last year, we
lost an average of 970 people every day," WHO Africa director Matshidiso
Moeti told a virtual news conference.
The gulf in the numbers is due to increased vaccination,
improved pandemic response and natural immunity from prior infections, the WHO
said.
COVID deaths in Africa have been uneven. Richer countries and
southern African nations have had around double the mortality rates of poorer
ones in other parts of Africa, partly due to co-morbidities that increase the
risk of death, the WHO analysis found.
Around 23,000 deaths are expected by the end of the year,
provided current variants and transmission patterns remain the same, according
to the analysis.
The findings infer that only one in 71 COVID-19 cases are
recorded in Africa and that about one in three deaths have been missed.
Although African countries struggled early in the pandemic to
secure COVID vaccines as rich countries hoarded available doses, many are now
well-supplied with shots but are having trouble getting them into arms. The
reasons include hesitancy and logistics.
As of the end of May, Africa had reported over 11.8 million
confirmed COVID cases and more than 250,000 deaths.
"The job is not yet done. Every time we sit back and
relax, COVID-19 flares up again. The threat of new variants remains real, and
we need to be ready to cope with this ever-present danger," Moeti told the
briefing.