Breakthrough COVID-19 infections may be less contagious

BREAKTHROUGH INFECTIONS MAY BE LESS CONTAGIOUS
Fully vaccinated individuals who get infected with the
coronavirus spread the infection to fewer people and are contagious for less
time compared to people who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, a small
study from South Korea suggests.
In 173 hospital workers with COVID-19, including 50 who had
breakthrough infections, researchers found that the virus had been transmitted
to others in the hospital by 7% of the vaccinated group compared with 26% of
the unvaccinated, even though the two groups had similar viral loads when
diagnosed. In a separate group of 45 people with mild COVID-19 who were being
quarantined, the researchers observed shedding of infectious virus particles
for four days in the six people who had been fully vaccinated, 8 days in the 11
partially vaccinated people, and 10 days in the 28 unvaccinated people. All of
the infections were acquired before the Omicron variant was circulating, the
researchers noted on Tuesday in JAMA Network Open.
"Data from this study provide important evidence that
despite the possibility of breakthrough infections, COVID-19 vaccinations
remain critically useful for controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2," the
researchers said.
VACCINE PROTECTION WANES FASTER FOR CANCER PATIENTS
COVID-19 vaccines are effective in most cancer patients, but
less so than in the general population and the efficacy wanes more quickly,
according to a large study.
When the Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant in
the UK, researchers tracked 377,194 individuals with cancer and more than 28
million people without malignancies. After two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from
Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca , overall vaccine effectiveness against
infection was 69.8% in the general population and only slightly lower, at
65.5%, for cancer patients, the researchers reported on Monday in The Lancet
Oncology. Three-to-six months later, however, vaccine effectiveness was 61.4% in
the general population but had dropped to 47% in the cancer group. The vaccines
were 83.3% effective against COVID-related hospitalization and 93.4% effective
against death for cancer patients, but this protection also waned within
three-to-six months, the researchers said. Vaccine effectiveness was lowest and
waned most quickly in people with lymphoma or leukemia. In cancer patients who
had received chemotherapy or radiotherapy in the past 12 months, vaccine
effectiveness was lower and waned faster than in cancer patients who did not
receive treatments within the past year.
"This study... highlights the importance of vaccination
booster programs and rapid access to COVID-19 treatments for people undergoing
cancer treatments," study leader Peter Johnson of the University of
Southampton said in a statement.
MRI TECHNIQUE MAY YIELD CLUES TO LONG COVID BREATHLESSNESS
In people with lasting breathlessness after COVID-19, a
special type of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reveals lung abnormalities
that traditional imaging techniques do not detect, a small study shows.
In 23 patients with shortness of breath lasting for months
after COVID-19, including 11 who had not required hospitalization, the
researchers performed hyperpolarized xenon 129MRI, or Hp-XeMRI, to look for
abnormalities in gas exchange - the way oxygen and carbon dioxide move between
the lungs and the blood. All participants had normal or near normal CT scans
and lung function tests, but in both groups, Hp-XeMRI showed abnormalities in
gas transfer, the research team reported on Tuesday in Radiology. They cannot
explain the abnormalities, and they do not know for sure yet whether the
abnormalities are actually contributing to patients' symptoms. But shortness of
breath is among the most common symptoms reported by people with long COVID,
and the researchers hope the findings in this small study will be a clue to the
cause.
"Using Hp-XeMRI may enable us to further understand the
cause of breathlessness in long COVID patients, and ultimately lead to better
treatments to improve this often debilitating symptom," study co-author
James Grist from the University of Oxford said in a statement.
