Shanghai heading out of lockdown but China still lost in economic gloom

Shanghai, set to officially emerge from a
lockdown on June 1, has been cautiously easing COVID-19 curbs, allowing more of
its population to venture out and putting more cars and vehicles back on its
once busy streets.
Officials in the city said on Thursday that
students in junior and senior high school can return to offline classes from
June 6, following word earlier in the week that shopping malls and department
stores will be allowed to reopen, although in batches, from June 1.
The city of 25 million people reported on
Thursday that it had 338 new locally transmitted infections for May 25, the
lowest since mid-March and a far cry from tens of thousands at the peak of its
outbreak in April.
China's biggest city by economic output has
suffered due to the lockdown imposed in early April. Other cities not under
lockdown but still hit by stringent COVID measures, including the capital
Beijing, have also struggled to keep their local economies upright.
Offering a grim view of the world's
second-biggest economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that economic
difficulties in some aspects were even bigger than in 2020 when the country was
first hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many private-sector economists expect gross
domestic product to contract in April-June from a year earlier versus the first
quarter's 4.8% growth.
China will strive to achieve
"reasonable" GDP growth in the second quarter, Li told thousands of
government officials across China in an online conference.
"While there are not many new measures
being announced from this conference, the nature and scale of this conference
is quite unusual," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.
"Chinese policymakers are in greater
urgency to support the economy after the very weak activity growth in April,
anaemic recovery month-to-date in May, and continued increases in unemployment
rates."
BOOSTING THE ECONOMY
The central bank said on Thursday it would
promote more credit for smaller firms and urged financial institutions to prioritise
lending to central and western regions, as well as areas and sectors hammered
by COVID outbreaks.
The finance ministry also said on Thursday
it would offer subsidies to Chinese airlines from May 21 to July 20 to help
them weather the coronavirus-induced downturn and higher oil prices.
Domestic air traffic has plummeted because
of lockdowns in Shanghai and surrounding cities. Shanghai-based China Eastern
said passenger numbers sank 90.7% in April from a year earlier.
Offering a glimmer of hope, the China
Passenger Car Association said on Thursday that national vehicle sales rose 34%
in the first three weeks of May compared with the corresponding period in
April.
But, with measures to control COVID
outbreaks depressing incomes, the sales volume was 16% still lower than 12
months earlier, the industry association cautioned.
Road freight transportation and express
delivery from distribution centres last week were both stronger than a month
earlier but still down sharply on year, Nomura Global Economics said.
"As long as China does not relax its
COVID policy, any other policy measures are of little value right now,"
said an automotive fastener factory owner surnamed Zheng in the eastern
province of Zhejiang.
"Everybody has little confidence or
enthusiasm to invest now."