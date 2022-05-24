What we know about long COVID so far

People who experience mild or moderate
illness, as well as those without any underlying medical conditions, can
nonetheless experience some debilitating long-term symptoms, including fatigue,
shortness of breath, an erratic heart rate, headaches, dizziness, depression
and problems with memory and concentration.
Such lingering medical issues are so varied
that one study by a patient-led research group evaluated 203 symptoms that may
fluctuate or even appear out of the blue after people seem to have recovered.
As Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, the chief of research and
development at the VA St Louis Healthcare System and a clinical public health
researcher at Washington University in St Louis, said, “If you’ve seen one
patient with long COVID, you’ve seen one patient with long COVID.”
How doctors currently diagnose long COVID
There is little consensus on the exact
definition of long COVID, also known by the medical term PASC, or post-acute
sequelae of COVID-19. While the World Health Organization says long COVID
starts three months after the original bout of illness or positive test result,
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets the timeline at just after
one month.
Some researchers and health care providers use
other time frames, making efforts to study and quantify the condition more
difficult, said Al-Aly, who has conducted many studies on long-term post-COVID
issues.
When patients experiencing persistent symptoms
go to their doctors, tests like electrocardiograms, chest X-rays, CT scans and
blood work don’t always identify physiological problems, Al-Aly said.
Researchers are working to pinpoint certain biological factors, called
biomarkers, that correlate with persistent COVID symptoms. These could include
signs of inflammation or certain molecules produced by the immune system that
might be measured by blood tests, for example.
For now, doctors must rely on their patients’
descriptions of symptoms and rule out alternative explanations or causes. Some
post-COVID clinics have multidisciplinary teams of specialists evaluate
patients to figure out the best treatment options.
What causes long COVID?
It’s unclear what exactly drives long COVID,
but research has begun to offer some clues. Some experts theorise that an
immune response that goes into overdrive when you first get sick may lead to
inflammation and damage throughout the body, eventually resulting in long COVID
symptoms, said Dr Michael Peluso, an infectious disease physician at the
University of California, San Francisco.
“We know that during acute COVID-19, some
people have a really revved-up immune response and some people have a reduced immune
response, and that response can determine the trajectory of how well somebody
does,” he said.
Another explanation, experts say, could be
that your immune system never fully shuts down after the initial infection.
Who is at risk?
Research offers some hints about which
patients might face a greater risk of long-term symptoms. In a study of 209
patients published in January, researchers found four factors that could be
identified early in a person’s coronavirus infection that appeared to correlate
with an increased risk of having ongoing symptoms two to three months later.
One factor was the level of coronavirus RNA in
the blood early in the infection, an indicator of viral load. Another was the
presence of autoantibodies — antibodies that mistakenly attack tissues in the
body as they do in conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. A third
factor was the reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus, which can cause
mononucleosis and infects most people, often when they are young, and then
usually becomes dormant.
The fourth factor was having Type 2 diabetes,
although experts say that in studies involving larger numbers of patients,
diabetes might be only one of several medical conditions that increase the risk
of long COVID.
Studies from post-COVID clinics have also
found other preexisting medical conditions that may put people at risk for long
COVID. In a report on the first 100 patients treated for neurological and
cognitive symptoms at a post-COVID clinic at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in
Chicago, 42% reported previously having depression or anxiety, although such
patients might simply be more comfortable seeking neurological treatment,
doctors said. Other preexisting conditions included autoimmune diseases and
headaches.
Studies also suggest that the risk of
developing long COVID peaks in middle age, Peluso said. The average age of
patients in the Northwestern study was 43. An analysis of 78,252 private health
insurance claims across the United States found that people between the ages of
36 and 64 made up about two-thirds of the long COVID patients. (But that study
did not include most Medicare recipients, so it involved relatively few older
patients.)
Women may be disproportionately affected, with
some studies finding that about 60% of patients are female. A similar pattern
has emerged in other long-term conditions like ME/CFS (myalgic
encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome), which has several symptoms similar
to those of long COVID.
Because the pandemic has had a significant
effect on Black and Latino communities in the United States, and those groups
have more limited access to medical care, they may have high numbers of long
COVID cases as well, Peluso said.
Can vaccines protect against long COVID?
The picture is still coming into focus, but
several studies suggest that getting a COVID vaccine can reduce — but not
eliminate — the risk of longer-term symptoms.
The United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency
conducted an analysis of eight studies that had looked at vaccines and long
COVID before mid-January. Six found that vaccinated people who then became
infected with the coronavirus were less likely than unvaccinated patients to
develop symptoms of long COVID. The remaining two studies found that
vaccination did not appear to conclusively reduce the chances of developing
long COVID.
In that analysis, one study, which has not
been peer-reviewed, of about 240,000 US patients found that those who had
received even one dose of a COVID vaccine before their infections were 7 to 10
times less likely than unvaccinated patients to report symptoms of long COVID
12 to 20 weeks later. But another large study of electronic patient records at
the US Veterans Health Administration, also not yet peer reviewed, found that
those who were vaccinated had only a 13% lower risk than unvaccinated patients of
having symptoms six months later. Vaccinated patients mostly benefited by being
less likely to develop lung problems and blood-clotting difficulties, said
Al-Aly, one of the study’s authors.
“Reliance on vaccination as a sole mitigation
strategy is wholly inadequate,” Al-Aly said. “It is like going to battle with a
shield that only partially works.”
Seeking medical care
If you are concerned about any lingering
symptoms after a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection, don’t be afraid
to ask for help. Checking in with your primary care provider is a good first
step. More doctors are becoming aware of long COVID symptoms and can recommend
tests that might at least rule out other causes of your symptoms.
“Even though we say that long COVID is when
symptoms last for a month or three months after infection, you don’t have to
wait that long to get help,” Al-Aly said. “People should really honor their
symptoms.”
If you’re not getting help from a primary care
doctor, you may want to seek out a post-COVID clinic, though Al-Aly
acknowledged that “it’s easier said than done.” Access to post-COVID clinics
can be difficult for those without adequate medical insurance. And, in some
states, people may have to travel hundreds of miles to get to the nearest one.
You can look up post-COVID clinics near you on the Survivor Corps database.
Bring your medical records if you are visiting
a new provider and make a list of all your symptoms, especially if you are
experiencing cognitive issues and are likely to forget some health concerns
when your appointment comes around.
Some long COVID issues can be managed with
existing medications or treatments for symptoms like headaches or
gastrointestinal problems. Physical therapy and “cognitive rehab,” including
approaches often used for patients who have experienced strokes or brain
injuries, can also be helpful over time. Some people benefit from tailored
physical and mental health rehabilitation services and breathing exercises,
which can help them slowly build back strength and endurance for physical
activities.
Other possible tools against long COVID,
including antiviral treatments, are only beginning to be studied. The National
Institutes of Health is devoting more than $1 billion to a major research
effort called the Recover Initiative, but progress has been slow so far.
Lawmakers are pushing for better funding for long COVID research and medical
care.
Several groups, such as Body Politic, Long
COVID Alliance and Survivor Corps, provide emotional support, as well as
resources for seeking treatment, disability benefits and patient advocacy.
People with long COVID may also want to
consider joining a research trial, Peluso said. You may be able to find
continuing clinical studies at universities and academic centers near you, or
sign up to be part of the Recover Initiative.
“Participating in research can be very
empowering,” Peluso said.
©2022 The New York Times Company