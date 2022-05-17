North Korea COVID outbreak is worrying for new variants: WHO

The isolated
country, a WHO member, is grappling with its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak,
fuelling concerns over a major crisis due to a lack of vaccines and medical
infrastructure.
"Certainly
it's worrying if countries ... are not using the tools that are now
available," said WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan in response to a question
about the outbreak in North Korea.
"WHO
has repeatedly said that where you have unchecked transmission, there is always
a higher risk of new variants emerging," he said.
At the same
press briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said he was
"deeply concerned" about the spreading virus among an unvaccinated
population with many underlying conditions.
The UN
health agency has previously said Pyongyang has yet to inform it officially of
the outbreak in an apparent violation of the country's legal obligations under
the WHO's International Health Regulations.
Asked about
how the WHO would respond, Ryan said that the body was ready to help but had no
power to interfere in a sovereign country.