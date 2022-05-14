New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID

She will not be in parliament for the
government's emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday, but
"travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are
unaffected at this stage," the statement said.
Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday
evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive on Saturday
morning on a rapid antigen test, it said.
She has been in isolation since Sunday, when
her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive, it said.
Due to the positive test, Ardern will be
required to isolate until the morning of May 21, undertaking what duties she
can remotely.
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will
address media in her place on Monday.
"This is a milestone week for the
Government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ardern said in the
statement.
"Our emissions reduction plan sets the
path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term
future and security of New Zealand's health system," she said. "But
as I said earlier in the week isolating with COVID-19 is a very kiwi experience
this year and my family is no different."
Ardern also said on Saturday that her daughter
Neve had tested positive on Wednesday.
"Despite best efforts, unfortunately I’ve
joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for COVID 19,"
Ardern posted on her official Instagram page.