COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region: WHO

Published: 12 May 2022 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2022 09:45 PM BdST

The World Health Organisation on Thursday said COVID-19 deaths have exceeded the 2 million mark for countries in the WHO European Region.

 

