COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region: WHO
Reuters
Published: 12 May 2022 09:45 PM BdSTUpdated: 12 May 2022 09:45 PM BdST
Medical staff transfer a patient in need of an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) life support unit after a CT examination at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the "Klinikum Darmstadt" clinic in Darmstadt, Germany, December 11, 2021. Picture taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The World Health Organisation on Thursday said COVID-19 deaths have exceeded the 2 million mark for countries in the WHO European Region.