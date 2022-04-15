The FDA authorises the first COVID-19 breath test

“Today’s authorization is yet another
example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,”
Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Centre for Devices and Radiological Health,
said in a statement.
The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, which
is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, can produce results in less
than 3 minutes and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile
testing sites by trained operators. A single machine can analyse about 160
samples per day.
The device was tested in a study made up of
2,409 individuals both with and without symptoms of the virus. In the study,
the test identified 91% of positive samples correctly and 99% of negative
samples correctly.
The Breathalyzer test uses a technique
called gas chromatography gas mass-spectrometry, which separates and identifies
chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with the coronavirus in
exhaled breath. If a test comes back positive on the Breathalyzer, it should be
confirmed with a molecular test, such as a PCR lab test.
The FDA warned that negative tests “should
be considered in the context of a patient’s recent exposures, history and the
presence of clinical signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19” because they
do not completely rule out an infection, and noted that the device “should not
be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions,
including infection-control decisions.
InspectIR, the company that produces the Breathalyzer,
expects to be able to produce about 100 machines per week.
