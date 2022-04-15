Life in locked down Shanghai

Published: 15 Apr 2022 11:31 AM BdSTUpdated: 15 Apr 2022 11:31 AM BdST
As the financial hub battles China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, residents are growing increasingly frustrated as the stringent curbs wear on, leaving some struggling to find enough food and medicine.
A woman tries to buy food from a vendor behind barricades of a sealed-off area, during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China Apr 14, 2022. Reuters
Workers deliver oxygen cylinders outside a hospital during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China Apr 14, 2022.
An empty road is seen during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China Apr 14, 2022. Reuters
Volunteers in protective suits prepare to disinfect a residential compound in Huangpu district, to curb the spread of the COVID-19, in Shanghai, China Apr 14, 2022. China Daily via Reuters
A resident is seen behind barriers sealing off an area under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China Apr 14, 2022. Reuters
A closed shopping mall is seen on a street during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China Apr 14, 2022. Reuters
Discharged patients leave the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital for the COVID-19, in Shanghai, China Apr 14, 2022. cnsphoto via Reuters
People pass edible oil over the barriers at a street market under lockdown amid the COVID-19, in Shanghai, China Apr 13, 2022. Reuters
A worker in a protective suit keeps watch next to barricades set around a sealed-off area, during a lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Shanghai, China Apr 11, 2022. Reuters
A worker labours to convert the National Exhibition and Convention Center into a makeshift hospital for the COVID-19, in Shanghai, China Apr 7, 2022. cnsphoto via Reuters