Shanghai cases hit record as Xi reiterates urgency of COVID curbs

Shanghai is battling China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since
the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with its 25 million residents
remaining largely under lockdown, though restrictions were partially eased in
some areas this week.
Wider curbs to stop the spread of the highly infectious
omicron variant have led to logistical and supply chain disruptions that are
taking a growing economic toll, adding to expectations that China's central
bank will soon announce more stimulus measures.
An Apr 7 study by Gavekal Dragonomics found that 87 of
China's 100 largest cities by GDP have imposed some form of quarantine curbs.
Shanghai residents, meanwhile, have taken to social media to
vent frustration over the difficulties of getting enough food and China's
policy that requires anyone testing positive, symptomatic or not, to be
centrally quarantined, where many people have complained about poor conditions.
Raising hopes for a shift in policy, on Wednesday the
Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a guide on
home quarantining on its social media.
The CDC's guide - quarantine in a well-ventilated room
stocked with masks, sanitiser and other gear - raised hopes that the central
quarantine rule might be relaxed.
However, when asked by a social media user in an online
comments section about who might be eligible for home quarantine, the CDC
referred to the old rules.
Shanghai authorities also gave no hint of any change in
approach during a Thursday briefing.
TESTING PATIENCE
On Wednesday, Xi said during a visit to south China's Hainan
island that China must stick to its strict "dynamic COVID clearance"
policy while the global pandemic remains very serious, promising those enduring
lockdowns that persistence will win out in the end.
He indicated there would be no immediate change of approach
in pandemic control measures, saying that the country must stick to its
approach, which has all but shut China's borders to international travel, and
not relaxes prevention measures.
Xi's remarks follow several recent state media articles
supporting China's aggressive COVID strategy even as Shanghai residents chafe
under restrictions.
On Thursday, an article titled "The people of
Shanghai's patience has reached its limit" by a blogger called Lady Moye,
enumerating the human toll of Shanghai's hardline anti-COVID measures including
family separations, went viral on the social media platform WeChat.
One comment, "Whoever deletes this article should die a
sorry death," received over half a million likes in seven hours, before
the article was removed for violating regulations, according to a WeChat
notice.
A video provided on Thursday to Reuters from inside one
quarantine centre showed people in camp beds separated by less than an arm's
length. An occupant said more than 200 people there shared four toilets, with
no showers.
On Thursday, Shanghai reported a record 2,573 symptomatic
cases for the previous day, up from 1,189 a day earlier, while asymptomatic
cases reached 25,146, up from 25,141.
A city official said that cases continued to rise despite
the lockdown in part because of a backlog of test results and because of
ongoing transmission among family members.
In the coronavirus-hit northeastern province of Jilin,
authorities said they had stamped out the local spread of COVID-19 after
battling to bring cases down since mid-March.
But the southern technology hub of Shenzhen appeared to be
seeing a resurgence after quashing an outbreak last month. On Thursday,
authorities reported 21 new infections, including 8 with symptoms and 13
without, its highest total since Mar 21.