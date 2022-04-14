China's Xi says sticking to tough COVID curbs will bring victory

China's zero-COVID policy has put millions of people
into lockdown and has had a growing impact on the world's second-largest
economy, in contrast with other countries that have thrown off restrictions
even though the virus is still spreading.
"We must persist putting people above all, life
above all ... We must adhere to scientific precision, to dynamic
zero-COVID," Xi said during a visit to the southern island of Hainan on
Wednesday, state media reported.
"The current global pandemic is still very
serious, and we cannot relax the prevention and control work. Persistence is
victory."
The coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of
Wuhan in late 2019. Wuhan's lockdown in early 2020 heralded a Chinese policy
that significantly limited the spread of the virus for most of the next two
years.
But new outbreaks of the fast-spreading omicron
variant began flaring early this year.
The epicentre of China's battle with COVID is now the
financial hub of Shanghai where most of its 25 million residents are under
lockdown.
Shanghai authorities said on Thursday the daily tally
of new asymptomatic cases had risen again, to 25,146 compared with 25,141 a day
earlier. Symptomatic cases rose to 2,573 from 1,189.
But raising hopes for a shift in policy, the Chinese
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a guide on home
quarantining on its social media page on Wednesday.
Under China's tough rules, even people with
asymptomatic or very mild cases must go into quarantine at centralised
facilities, where many people have complained about poor conditions.
The CDC's guide on quarantine at home - in a
well-ventilated room stocked with masks, sanitiser and other gear - raised
hopes that the rule for quarantine at state facilities might be relaxed.
But when asked by a social media user in an online
comment about who might be eligible for home quarantine, the CDC referred to
the old rules.
Authorities in Shanghai also gave no hint of any
change in strategy at a Thursday briefing.
An official said that cases in the city continued to
rise despite the lockdown in part because of a backlog with test results and
also because transmission between family members was still going on.