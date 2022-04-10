Shanghai residents question human cost of China's COVID quarantines

That was
before COVID-19 struck China's biggest city last month, the country's worst
outbreak since the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, infecting multiple
patients, doctors and care workers at the 1,800-bed facility.
Orderlies
posted cries for help on social media, saying they were overwhelmed. Relatives
told Reuters that there had been several deaths.
Lu, whose
relatives asked that she be identified only by her surname, had coronary heart
disease and high blood pressure. She caught COVID and, though she had no
symptoms, was being transferred to an isolation facility, her family was told
on March 25.
She died there
seven days later, the cause of death listed as her underlying medical
conditions, her granddaughter said.
Among the
questions she has about Lu's final days was why elderly patients had to be
quarantined separately, away from the care workers most familiar with their
conditions under China's quarantine rules.
Her
frustrations reflect those of many with China's no-tolerance COVID policy.
Everyone testing positive must quarantine in specialised isolation sites,
whether they show symptoms or not.
Shanghai has
become a test case for the country's strict policy. Home quarantine is not an
option and, until public outrage prompted a change, Shanghai was separating
COVID-positive children from their parents.
From March 1
to April 9, China's financial hub reported some 180,000 locally transmitted
infections, 96 percent of which were asymptomatic. It reported no deaths for
the period.
A Donghai
staffer who answered the phone on Sunday declined to answer questions,
directing Reuters to another department, which did not respond to repeated
calls.
Asked for
comment, the Shanghai government sent a local media report with a first-person
account of life at one of the quarantine centres. The unidentified author said
he wanted to dispel fears that such sites were terrible, saying he received
ample meals and medicine but recommending people bring earplugs and eye masks.
The
authorities did not offer further comment.
The United
States has raised concerns about China's COVID approach, advising its citizens
on Friday to reconsider travel to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of
local laws and COVID-19 restrictions." Beijing dismissed the US concerns
as "groundless accusations".
'DIDN'T DARE
BELIEVE IT'
When Lu was
being quarantined, the family asked, "Who is going to care for her? Will
there be care workers, doctors?," her granddaughter said. "My
grandmother is not someone who can live independently.
"If the
care worker had COVID and no symptoms, why couldn't they stay together?,"
she said. "The chaos and tragedies happening in Shanghai this time really
boil down to cruel policies."
A relative
of Donghai patient Shen Peiying, who gave his surname as Qiu, said he believes
the quarantine policy contributed to the April 3 death of the bedridden
72-year-old.
She had not
caught COVID, he said, citing test records he saw on China's health app. After
weeks of little communication, staff rang to say Shen had died from a chest
infection.
Qiu has
refused to consent to her cremation, citing such unanswered questions as what care
she received after her regular care worker was quarantined.
"If
they were all in quarantine, who was there to take care of the patients?,"
Qiu said.
Shanghai is
doubling down on the quarantine policy, converting schools, recently finished
apartment blocks and vast exhibition halls into centres, the largest of which
can hold 50,000 people. Authorities said last week they have set up over 60
such facilities.
These steps,
including sending patients to quarantine sites in neighbouring provinces, have
been greeted by the public with a mixture of awe at their speed and horror over
conditions, prompting some Shanghai residents to call for home quarantine to be
allowed.
While
Chinese state media has shown hospitals with just two or three patients per
room, patients like those sent to Shanghai's giant exhibition centres say they
live side by side with thousands of strangers, without walls or showers and
with ceiling lights on at all hours.
Videos on
Chinese social media have shown hastily converted quarantine sites, including a
ramshackle vacant factory where a number of camping beds were placed, a site
made out of shipping containers and a school with a poster saying blankets and
hot water were not available.
A source
verified the first video. Reuters could not independently verify the others.
Management
of such sites has been a concern.
One viral
video last week showed patients at a site called the Nanhui makeshift hospital
fighting for supplies. Reuters could not reach the facility on Sunday for
comment.
Among those
posting on social media was Shanghai resident Li Tong, who asked for help after
his wife was sent there. He said things got better when more staff arrived to
organise the patients but that he was shocked by what the videos showed and
what his wife told him.
"I
didn't dare believe it, that Shanghai in 2022 could be like this," he
said.