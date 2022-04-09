Serum cuts Covishield dose price as India widens booster programme

The price
will drop to 225 rupees ($2.96) a dose from 600 rupees for private hospitals,
the chief executive of SII said in a Tweet on Saturday.
"After
discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of
Covishield vaccine for private hospitals," Adar Poonawalla said in a
Tweet.
SII, the
world's biggest vaccine maker, produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under
the brand name Covishield.
Of the 1.85
billion vaccine doses India has supplied to its population of 1.35 billion, 82
percent have been Covishield.
Those over
18 who received a second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the
additional "precaution" dose, the health ministry said on Friday,
using the government's term for boosters.
The booster
programme, which started in January, is limited to frontline workers and the
elderly and has so far administered 24 million doses.
When the
programme is extended on Sunday, those outside the two priority categories will
have to pay for the shots at privately run facilities, with no mixing and
matching of vaccines allowed.