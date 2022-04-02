Shanghai separates COVID-positive children from parents in virus fight

Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to
separate them after she and the little girl both tested positive for COVID,
saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine centre for
children.
Doctors then threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left
at the hospital, while she was sent to the centre, if she did not agree to
transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in the city's
Jinshan district.
Since then she has had only one brief message that her
daughter was fine, sent through a group chat with doctors, despite repeated
pleas for information from Zhao and her husband, who is in a separate
quarantine site after also testing positive.
"There have been no photos at all...I'm so anxious, I
have no idea what situation my daughter is in," she said on Saturday
through tears, while still stuck at the hospital she went to last week.
"The doctor said Shanghai rules is that children must be sent to
designated points, adults to quarantine centres and you're not allowed to
accompany the children."
Zhao is panicking even more after images of crying
COVID-19-positive children separated from their parents went viral in China.
The photos and videos posted on China's Weibo and Douyin
social media platforms showed wailing babies kept three to a cot. In one video,
a groaning toddler crawls out of a room with four child-sized beds pushed to
one side of the wall. While a few adults can be seen in the videos, they are
outnumbered by the number of children.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the images but a
source familiar with the facility confirmed they were taken at the Jinshan
facility.
The Jinshan centre did not answer calls made by Reuters on
Saturday. The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
As Shanghai, China's most populous city and main financial
hub, battles its largest ever COVID-19 outbreak, stories like Zhao's and videos
of the separated children are angering residents and raising questions about
the costs of Beijing's "dynamic clearance" policy to fight the spread
of the disease.
POST DELETED
By Saturday, the original post was deleted from Weibo but
thousands of people continued to comment and repost the images. "This is
horrific," said one. "How could the government come up with such a
plan?," said another.
In some cases children as young as 3-months old are being
separated from their breastfeeding mothers, according to posts in a quarantine
hospital WeChat group shared with Reuters. In one room described in a post,
there are eight children without an adult.
In another case, over twenty children from a Shanghai
kindergarten aged 5- to 6-years old have been sent to a quarantine centre
without their parents, a source familiar with the situation said.
Shanghai's latest outbreak began about a month ago and
authorities have locked down its 26 million people in a two-stage exercise that
began on Monday.
While the number of cases in Shanghai is small by global
standards, Chinese authorities have vowed to stick with "dynamic
clearance," where they aim to test for, trace and centrally quarantine all
positive cases.
The US, French and Italian foreign consulates have warned
their citizens in Shanghai that family separations could happen as Chinese
authorities executed COVID curbs, according to notices seen by Reuters.
Shanghai on Saturday reported 6,051 locally transmitted
asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 260 symptomatic cases for April 1, versus 4,144
asymptomatic cases and 358 symptomatic ones on the previous day.
All of mainland China reported a total of 2,129 new COVID-19
cases on April 1, up from 1,827 cases a day earlier.