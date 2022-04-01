Deliberate infection trial finds COVID symptoms don't indicate viral shedding

The findings underscore the difficulty in preventing
community infections as the Word Health Organization (WHO) warns of a rise in
cases.
The research project, run by Open Orphan with Imperial
College, London, showed that among the 18 participants that caught COVID-19,
the severity of symptoms, or whether they developed symptoms at all, had
nothing to do with the viral load in their airways.
The viral load, or tendency to shed the virus, was measured
by two methods known as focus-forming assay (FFA) and quantitative polymerase
chain reaction (qPCR).
"There was no correlation between the amount of viral
shedding by qPCR or FFA and symptom score," the researchers said in paper
published by scientific journal Nature Medicine.
The Imperial trial exposed 36 healthy young adults without a
history of infection or vaccination to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain of the
virus and monitored them in a quarantined setting.
Since two volunteers were found to have had antibodies
against the virus after all, they were excluded from the analysis. Slightly
more than half of them contracted the virus.
No serious adverse events occurred, and the human challenge
study model was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in healthy young adults,
the research team had said earlier this year.